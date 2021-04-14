Madison County Commission discusses guidelines for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

People in Madison County may soon get some help if they have fallen behind on rent and utilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the Madison County Commission set guidelines for their emergency rental assistance program. When the program starts, people living in the county will have access to the $5.2 million grant.

Ninety days later, people living in the Huntsville City limits will also have access to those funds. There is no cap on how much assistance a person can qualify for.

People can also use this money to pay utility bills or future rent payments.

"There's quite a bit of paperwork and documentation that has to go along with it to prove that it is COVID-related," said Phil Riddick, Madison County Commissioner District 5.

There is no timeline for when the program will be up and running. The county is looking to hire a company to help them with the program by the next commission meeting.

The City of Huntsville already has its emergency rental assistance program up and running. If you need assistance and live in the city limits, you can click here.