Madison County Schools principals discussing changes in Friday meeting

We heard from Tim Hall with Madison County Schools and learned district leaders are meeting with principals on Friday.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:46 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Madison County district leaders are meeting with principals on Friday. 

According to a district spokesperson, Tim Hall, Madison County Schools will focus on hybrid learning for the rest of the school year. This requires the district to use both online and work packets.

The idea is to keep those kids learning who don't have internet access. The district still has some planning to do and logistics to work out.

A lot of seniors are worried about graduation and whether they'll miss it. Hall said they are working on plans for graduation so students don't lose that experience.

The school year is set to wrap up June 5 now. School lunches are set to continue as planned until April 3.

Hall says more information will be released on how the program will operate after that. He said they will continue to feed kids in Madison County.

