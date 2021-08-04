Madison Co. COVID vaccine outreach program in the works

53% of people in Madison County have gotten at least 1 dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Nearly 44% are fully vaccinated.

However, health officials are still struggling to get more vaccinated as cases ramp up because of the Delta variant.

"To take the vaccine, that's the only way out of this," Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz said.

That's why they're working on a COVID vaccine outreach program. Essentially, they would call a doctor's patient list and help them answer any questions they may have about the COVID vaccine. It's still in the planning stages, so it won't roll out any time soon. But, the goal is to try to open up communications in order to get more shots in arms.

"Whether you believe in this vaccine or don't, we take care of you and we take care of your health problems. The doctor whom you have trusted all these years to take care of your other problems in your life. This is no different. Let's treat it like a medical condition, and let's truly put it in the hands of the person you trust," Madison County Medical Society President Dr. Aruna Arora said.

"Taking the vaccine for COVID dramatically decreases your chances of getting COVID. It reduces the chances of you giving it to a friend or a family member. It dramatically reduces your chance of coming into one of our hospitals and it almost eliminates your chance of dying from COVID," Samz added.

Huntsville Hospital says they're willing to work with local businesses to get their employees vaccinated. On Wednesday, they had an event that led to 50 new vaccinations. Samz says he's willing to do the same for others; all they have to do is reach out.