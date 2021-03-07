Madison City Schools using COVID-19 relief funds to help with learning gaps

The pandemic has impacted education since the start and now some students may be experiencing learning gaps.

Thanks to federal funding, Madison City Schools will have more tools to help students who may have fallen behind.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols told us they'll be receiving almost $2.5M to provide additional​ summer reading and math programs.

"I know, personally, some parents who their students have tested lower than they did at the beginning of the school year and I know some parents who have private tutors so this was a big relief," said Ricki Schwartz.

Ricki Schwartz is a Madison City Schools parent, and she believes this type of program is exactly what school districts need.

She says it's understandable some students may struggle to keep up as they switch back and forth between traditional and virtual learning.

Especially younger kids who need more one-on-one attention.

"It'll be focused on those students we see from these assessments with learning loss and we think it'll be partially in the summer, but also we're looking at after-school programs starting next Fall," said Dr. Ed Nichols.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says the district will be looking at their most recent benchmark and year-end testing to determine each student's needs.

But right now, they're focusing on reading and math tutoring.

"We've got some historical data that we can look at to see, hey, this is a new area that we've never had before and we need to address that," said Nichols.

Dr. Nichols says their number one priority is meeting their students' educational needs and Schwartz believes these new programs came at the perfect time.

"Having those programs will really help lessen the gap and fill in where everybody has kind of struggled this year to adapt and do their best," she said.

Superintendent Nichols told us parents should receive more information by next month an he wants to stress this is additional​ programs with what they already have in place.