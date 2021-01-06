Madison City Schools to continue hybrid learning through next week due to coronavirus 

Madison City Schools will continue remote learning through next week due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The district says the decision was made “Following consultation with the Madison County Health Officer and with the current positive rate for Covid-19.”

This change only affects students in the traditional learning option and will last through Friday, Jan. 15.

The district says the schedule for next week is as follows:

Group A: Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday - Virtual.

Group B: Thursday and Friday

Group Schedule Breakdown

● First Class Pre-K - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z

● Columbia - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Heritage - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Horizon - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Mill Creek - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z

● Rainbow - Group A is A-J and Group B is K-Z

● West Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Discovery - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Liberty - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● Bob Jones - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

● James Clemens - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z