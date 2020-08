According to a spokesperson with Madison City Schools, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols will announce the district's plan to return to traditional learning at 3 p.m. on Friday.

On August 12, students with Madison City Schools started class for the 2020-2021 school year online. The plan was to continue virtual learning for the first nine weeks but Dr. Nichols has told parents the district could return to traditional learning sooner if the number of cases in the county continued to decline.