Madison City Schools students make impact on community with new business class

It's called Madison CEO and it'll open to all high schools in the city soon.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Some Madison City Schools students found a way to help small businesses, all while learning a lesson themselves.

Take a look at these...

Students enrolled in the district's new business class "Madison CEO" designed the shirts to bring some-much needed positivity to the community.

Now, they're on sale to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

WAAY-31 spoke with a few of those students to learn more about why the decided on this for their project.

For every single shirt the group sells, a portion of those sales will go to help a small business in Madison county with funds for however they see fit.

The group of 14 students from across the city of Madison is using these shirts to spread something we could all use a little more of...positivity.

"I did a quick google search one day for COVID t-shirts that had like COVID messages on it and there were no positive messages on t-shirts, so we decided to take a new approach," said Belle Buehrle.

In the district's new Madison CEO class, students come up with a business model to create something that can impact the community.

Students told us they didn't expect t-shirts to be the way they did, but they're learning a lot as they go.

"A lot of us just saw an email that said that said the area is doing a business class and we were like okay let's try it out," said Bryson Hewell.

"It's been a interesting ride for sure. We've had a lot of frustrations because we really didn't know what we were doing and it makes it hard when you're not in person," said Jonah Roberts.

Their venture is called MadCity Apparel.

Students meet on zoom every week and work on social media to sell the shirts and with every sale they make, they'll send some of the proceeds to the Alabama Small Business Development Center so they can help a small business in need.

Students told us the experience has been rewarding, and they now want to pass along their message on why supporting small businesses is so important...including their own.

"It's unlike a lot of other businesses because we all are working together to learn how to adapt because it is us working together to help each other out. It's not a dog-eat-dog world like it commonly is in business, it's about a community," said Rebecca Meyer.

They'll continue selling the shirts until the end of January and come next semester, all 14 students will create indiviual businesses of their own and do the same thing they're doing now.

This is the first year of the Madison CEO program.

It's open to student at James Clemens, Bob Jones and John Paul II Catholic School right now, and the district want to expand to all high schools soon.

The program is supported by nearly 80 partners across North Alabama.

To find out how you can purchase a shirt, click here.

