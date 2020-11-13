Madison City Schools reports 25 new coronavirus cases, 437 staff and students in quarantine after exposure

Madison City Schools on Friday addressed the local and state rise in coronavirus cases.

The state of Alabama reported 2,262 new positive coronavirus cases on Friday.

This week, Madison City Schools has 25 new positive cases and 437 staff and students in quarantine from being associated with positive or presumptive cases, as of Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols shared a breakdown of the district’s cases, saying “Below you will find the COVID-19 update for this week. Normally we place this on our website, but I felt the need to make sure all of you received this update. As you may be aware, the number of cases has risen in Alabama. We have also had a rise in positive tests in Madison County. I just want to assure you that we monitor these changes daily as they relate to our school district.”

Nichols said the current plan is to continue to offer the in-person learning option. He said if there is a rise in a specific school or grade level, the district will possibly select a virtual or rotational option for the affected school or grade level.

“This decision can be based on the number of positive tests or the lack of staff due to positive tests and quarantines,” Nichols said.

He urged people to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands. He also reminded families to report coronavirus information to their local school nurse.

You can find the district’s breakdown below:

Positive Cases:

Columbia: 1 employee, 0 students

Heritage: 0 employees, 2 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students

Madison: 2 employees, 1 student

Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students

Rainbow: 0 employees, 0 students

West Madison: 1 employee, 0 students

Pre-K: 0 employees, 1 student

Discovery: 1 employee, 0 students

Liberty: 3 employees, 2 students

Bob Jones: 1 employee, 5 students

James Clemens: 0 employees, 5 students

District: 0 employees

Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):

Columbia: 2 employees, 9 students

Heritage: 2 employees, 31 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 5 students

Madison: 1 employee, 14 students

Mill Creek: 1 employee, 25 students

Rainbow: 0 employees, 10 students

West Madison: 1 employee, 16 students

Pre-K: 2 employees, 13 students

Discovery: 5 employees, 32 students

Liberty: 1 employee, 32 students

Bob Jones: 8 employees, 132 students

James Clemens: 3 employees, 60 students

District: 7 employees