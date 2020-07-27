Madison City Schools releases new information about special education program and mobile hotspots

With less than a month until the first day of school for most districts in North Alabama, we’re focused on what schools are doing to prepare.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton learned Madison City Schools will provide in-person therapies for special needs students, and parents who have internet issues will also receive help this week.

Superintendent Ed Nichols told WAAY 31 one of his main priorities is making sure every student has access to the internet. If you have any internet issues the district wants you to pick up one of these WiFi modems at the central office this Thursday.

“If we had a case positive, in the classroom, we would have to quarantine that classroom for at least two to five days and up to 10 or 14 days, so i thought it was better to start virtual," said Nichols.

For the first time Monday, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols explained exactly why the district is starting with virtual only classes and what it’s doing to make sure students succeed.

“WiFi hotspots through Verizon and we'll hand those out. Sometimes you may need an extra one just because you have two kids at home," said Nichols.

He says the online curriculum will look a little different than last Spring, and students can watch lessons in real-time.

"But for those students who maybe can't adjust to that time because of something at home, those can be recorded," said Nichols.

If a parent has a child with special needs, Nichols says they will be able to receive in-person therapies at either liberty or discovery middle schools this Fall.

"We will work with each of the parents individually on their IEP and how those services will be delivered. We will have some in-school services offered in small groups as well as some tele-services," said Nichols.

He says staff members will reach out to parents in the next couple of weeks to revise students Individualized Education Programs.

Nichols says the current situation isn't ideal, but school leaders are doing the best they can.

"We want to get kids back in the school, we know that's the best way, but we want to make sure we are protective of our staff and protective of our kids," said Nichols.

The district says information on WiFi modems and the special education plan will be emailed to parents later this week.