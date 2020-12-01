Madison City Schools parents express concerns about constant learning style changes

"It's frustrating we're right back where we started last spring," said Jocelyn Broer.

This is a concern we've been hearing from parents in every North Alabama school system as increases in coronavirus cases and quarantines force schools to make repeated changes to learning plans.

WAAY 31 spoke with one Madison City Schools parent about how she and her children try to cope with the changes while being understanding of why they have to happen.

Madison City Schools are on a hybrid schedule of both remote and in-person classes this week, and a decision on if that will continue next week could come as soon as Wednesday.

But one mom told us sometimes, the amount of notice parents get just isn't enough.

"I hope the numbers will go down, but the hardest part is not having the flexibility. I think it's really important," said Broer.

Broer has two high school-aged kids in Madison City Schools. She told us she understands administrators are doing what they can to deal with spikes in coronavirus cases in schools, but wishes the switch between in-person and virtual could be done differently.

"That's what I hoped would happen when I signed them up for in-person this fall. I was hoping, as promised, when the numbers were too high that they would go back to half days," she said.

Broer told us she and other parents have heard concerns from their kids on how hybrid learning impacts their learning, and she hopes come next year they can have a more detailed and set plan for students.

"At this point, we don't know how it's going to look in the spring. We didn't know how it was going to look over the summer. We just keep going back and forth, and I really think even we just instated a plan, that would have been more long term," she said.

In a statement Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said prior to the Thanksgiving break, they almost moved to being 100% remote because of the shortage of teachers and substitutes.

We reached out to the school district for an update with how their hiring process is going for substitute teachers needed to fill in the gaps caused by coronavirus absences, and we're told more information may come on Wednesday.