Madison City Schools parent reacts to hybrid learning transition

Following the news of Madison City Schools returning to a hybrid schedule, one parent is expressing concern over the impact of this switch on her children.

Ivonne Ordonez is a parent of a first grader and a fifth grader at Mill Creek Elementary. She worries about the impact of the hybrid schedule and potential of extended virtual learning on her kids.

"Now that they are returning to a virtual format, everything they are covering in face-to-face school is not covered—it is only partial topics in which the children are left with homework, they have questions, they don’t get clarification and, in the end, it doesn’t result in a child’s complete intellectual development,” Ordonez said.

She decided to send her children in person after the school district began the year virtually because they develop and learn much better in this environment.

"When they returned to school, both their intellectual development improved and their physical development because children in a virtual environment have no communication, they do not have this type of playing and learning," Ordonez said.

Childcare is another top concern of many families adapting to hybrid schedules. For Ordonez, not having family living in the area makes it more difficult to find childcare solutions when her children go in person for just two days a week.

"It's much harder because as a parent, we also have activities. You have to go to work, you have to arrange the children’s schedules, of how they are going to get to school, who is going to pick them up. Now, it's only going to be two days that they are at home, my children who were going in person for five days, now they're going to be home three days—we have to see how we're going to organize that with our family activities, both my husband and I,” Ordonez said.

Students will return in groups split alphabetically by last name following the Thanksgiving break.