Madison City Schools moving to hybrid schedule for week after Thanksgiving

Madison City Schools will return with a hybrid schedule the week after Thanksgiving break due to the area’s rise of coronavirus cases and a shortage of substitute teachers.

In a letter to parents Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said “Prior to Thanksgiving break, the number of teachers in quarantine came very close to forcing the district to move to completely virtual. We believe if we can ease back in with this rotation after the break, it will allow us to have everyone back in school with fewer quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases prior to winter break and hopefully will allow all school-based students to return in full rotation before winter break.”

The hybrid schedule splits students into A and B groups by alphabet.

The district says “The A group will attend on Monday and Tuesday and the B Group on Thursday and Friday. All groups will be virtual on Wednesday to allow for buildings to be sanitized between rotational groups.”

This schedule change is only for students in the traditional learning option.

The district says the rotation will be as follows: