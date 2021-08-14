Madison City Schools is bringing back contact tracing and quarantining exposed students

Madison City Schools (MCS) saw a record number of positive COVID cases this past week. It had 89 positive cases across the district. That's why they're adjusting some of their COVID-19 protocols.

MCS is bringing back contact tracing and having close contacts quarantine for at least 14 days. Parents are glad the school is now making people who were exposed, stay at home.

“It seemed like they were prioritizing not inconveniencing families with the precautions, more than stopping the spread of COVID," said Lindsey Williams. "Hopefully, that’s changing.”

Williams has a daughter at Columbia Elementary.

She's glad the district is now making close contacts stay at home but thinks it's worrisome the state considers a close contact to be 3-feet away instead of 6.

"It is a little disconcerting that you have to be within three feet to get that notification," she said. "To know that there are so many cases and not know whether or not they’re in my child's classroom, or whether or not she might have had some contact but not necessarily within that three feet. It does make me a little nervous."

Justen Alexander is looking forward to seeing what new guidance the state may release for schools.

She's been nervous with her kids doing in-person learning this year instead of virtual, but she said her hands were tied.

“We were given no other choice. I mean, it was, withdraw, go to the state option, or go back to the building, and going back to the building was the best one for us," Alexander explained.

Alexander said it's stressful having this many cases in the district so early on.

“It is scary to know it is still going through at this rate and that it is the highest they have seen," she said.

But, she's glad the district is taking action to make sure anyone who may have been exposed has to stay home.

"I am happy the kids are wearing masks and there are precautions happening because I feel it would probably be a lot higher than that without it," said Alexander.

The district anticipates receiving new guidance and protocols from the state within a few days.