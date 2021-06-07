Madison City Schools holding vaccine clinic for students

Madison City Schools is holding an event to help more young people get vaccinated.

On June 17, nurses from Huntsville Hospital will be at Bob Jones High School to administer the Pfizer vaccine to any students 12 or older.

You can make an appointment for your child by clicking this link.

The vaccine clinic will be set up in the small gym at Bob Jones High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second dose will be adminustered July 8th.

Students will be required to bring identification with proof of their age to the appointment.