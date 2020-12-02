Madison City Schools extends hybrid learning schedule through Dec. 18

Madison City Schools is extending its hybrid schedule through Dec. 18 due to the area’s coronavirus spike.

An announcement from the district on Wednesday said “This week our district team has constantly monitored the current COVID-19 issue in our school district. Furthermore, we have requested guidance and information from our local health officials.”

It says given the current outlook, the system will continue on the hybrid cycle until winter break, which starts on Dec. 18. This applies to all school levels.

The current A/B schedule will be in place. Students in the A group will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays and those in the B group will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. All groups will do virtual learning on Wednesdays so buildings can be sanitized between groups.

“We know this is a challenge to do, but with the rate of infection this high, if we don’t stay hybrid and keep social distancing at a maximum inside the schools, we could very easily and quickly end up quarantining large groups of staffs and students and cause the potential to have to go completely virtual,” Wednesday’s announcement said.

Bob Jones High School will do virtual learning for the rest of the week due to a boiler issue discovered on Tuesday. Once the heating system is restored, the school will be on the hybrid schedule.

You can find the A/B split below:

First Class Pre-K - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z

Columbia - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Heritage - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Horizon - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Mill Creek - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z

Rainbow - Group A is A-J and Group B is K-Z

West Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Discovery - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Liberty - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

Bob Jones - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z

James Clemens - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z