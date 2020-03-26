Madison City Schools distributes laptops, hot spots as state announces remote learning for rest of the year

As parents across the state prepare to have their students learn from home for the rest of the school year, Madison City Schools is working to make that transition as easy as possible.

On Thursday, the school system held their fourth distribution session to pass out Chromebooks and wifi hotspots to those who need them.

Some parents said the past couple of weeks have been a challenge, but they're starting to get a rhythm going.

"Definitely try to keep them on a schedule: getting up at a certain time, breakfast, lunch, dinner, just because it will be crazy if I don't," said parent Arlena Adams.

Adams and her daughters were part of dozens of parents and students who went to Asbury United Methodist Church to get their equipment. One of her daughters, Melody, a seventh grade student at Discovery Middle School, said this time away from her teachers and classmates has been difficult.

"Pretty surprised. I mean, everything's changing so fast and it's kind of...a lot," said Melody.

Some parents who spoke with WAAY 31 News on Thursday said they weren't shocked that the Alabama Department of Education decided to cancel in-school classes for the rest of the year.

"I wasn't surprised. The way this IS snowballing, I figured they would probably do that. It's for the students' safety more than anything else," said parent Lorenzo Putman.

School officials said so far they've handed out about 250 devices and have ordered about 300 more hotspots for students. Tommy Paone, the Madison City Schools Technology Infrastructure Coordinator, said the district started planning for this transition before the state closed schools in response to the spread of coronavirus.

"We called Verizon and went ahead and had that phone call with them and how quickly could they get us devices. They said 'Right now we're ok. Right now, we have devices, plus we have some in reserve.' But if we'd called a week later, we wouldn't have been able to get any. They went quickly," said Paone.

Interim-superintendent Eric Terrell said he is thankful that school system has the ability to help these students.

"We're here to try and make that transition as less of a curve as we can during this time because I know it can be very difficult," said Terrell. "With a snap of your finger, we go from a traditional style of learning to a different style of learning. So we're going to be supportive and work with our parents and students the best way that we can."

Officials said another distribution day will likely take place sometime next week.