Madison City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

Madison City Schools will be closed Monday through the duration of the state mandated school shutdown until April 6.

Teachers last day will be Monday.

Here is a letter sent to parents on Sunday by Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell:

I come to you with an announcement that I am confident we must do. Today, I am directing that Madison City Schools close immediately and remain closed until the previously targeted April 6 reopening date. Students will have no school tomorrow (Monday, March 16) and will remain out over the 3-weeks closure period.This includes all school activities and athletics.

All employees will report to work on Monday as normal. Teachers last day will be tomorrow (March 16). Schools will run normal business hours tomorrow if parents/guardians need to retrieve student items. We are finalizing plans for food assistance for students and will share additional information soon.

Since students will not be in school the last few days before the state mandated closure, they are unable to receive take-home instructional materials. Therefore, teachers have been asked to upload learning materials into Google Classroom by the middle of the week. This is not mandatory for students.

We realize that many families in our community will need assistance with a device or internet access during the closure. Starting Tuesday, March 17, we will begin distributing needed devices through your child’s school. (We will share more information soon.) To ensure that your family gets what they need, we ask that each family in need fill out the Google form here as soon as possible. If your family has internet access and a device, please do not fill out the Device Checkout Form. With limited resources, we want to ensure we are getting these devices into the hands of the students who truly need them.

Our instructional and technology teams have worked diligently through constantly changing circumstances. We thank our teachers for their hard work and dedication in this situation. These efforts by our employees are what make Madison City Schools great.

This worldwide public health threat has put us in unprecedented territory. I want to emphasize that our decisions are based solely on protecting the health and safety of our students and community.

I thank you for your patience.

Mr. Eric Terrell

Interim Superintendent