Madison City Schools announces masks are optional for summer

Madison City Schools announced it's ditching its current mask policy for the summer.

WAAY-31 learned the reason behind these changes and how some parents are reacting.

The district says they're going with the data, and right now, it's trending in the right direction.

Masks are now optional for students and employees.

Some parents feel excited while others are still on the fence.

"My kids, personally, are extremely excited to be saying goodbye to the masks and looking forward to seeing their teacher's faces and their classmates faces," said Carrie Giles.

Carrie Giles is in support of the Madison City School System's new masking policy.

Friday night, Superintendent Ed Nichols sent out a newsletter to parents with several updates.

In it, it stated masks would be optional starting June 1st.

Mother, Labreeska Crowe says she was anxious at first, especially since her son will be taking part in the summer learning program.

"One of the reasons I agreed to it was because I figured they would still be in masks and still using plexiglass. Well, that's changing right now," she said.

Crowe still plans on sending her son to the classroom... just masked up.

She adds she feels more comfortable knowing the county is moving in the right direction when it comes to the current infection rate.

The newsletter states Madison county is below 3% and in the city of Madison., below 1%.

Even though COVID restrictions are slowly lifting in schools, Crowe knows the district will do what's right: like keeping the transparent newsletters and a contingency plan in place.

"I'm very positive, very hopeful that they'll do their best to take care of our children," she said.

Both moms believe this is a step in the right direction.

"I think we have missed out on a lot... Both students and teachers," said Giles. "I'm pretty hopeful and I think we're heading in the right direction," said Crowe.

Giles says this move with masks can help with the learning gap in those who have disabilities hearing and even those where English isn't their first language.

This change only applies to the summer program, so we've reached out to the district to see if there could be any additional changes in the Fall.