Madison City Schools alter in-person learning schedule due to coronavirus

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols announced late Friday that the system is altering in-person learning days starting on Monday due to the impact of coronavirus.

Here's the information from Nichols' news release:

Elementary schools will remain in-person with an asynchronous virtual day. Middle and high schools will move to an A/B/A/B schedule with an asynchronous virtual day. Please know that we will continue to monitor our positive and quarantine numbers and adjust the schedule in the future if needed.

The schedule for the next few weeks will be as follows:

Elementary: School-Based Students

School-based students will learn in-person: February 1-4, 8-11, 16-19

All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

Middle and High: School-Based Students

Hybrid A group will learn in-person: February 1, 3, 8, 10, 16, 18

Hybrid B group will learn in-person: February 2, 4, 9, 11, 17, 19

All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates