Madison City Schools Superintendent discusses plan for Fall

Madison City Schools superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says the district is doing research to find out how much room there is in each school to allow students to social distance.

He also said there are other issues the district must sort out the next few weeks.

Dr. Nichols told WAAY 31 next week faculty members will meet here at the Madison City Schools building, where they will discuss mask-wearing and virtual school training for teachers.

"We've got to figure out how to create that barrier so that we don't wipe out entire classrooms or those types of things with one person who tests positive," said Nichols.

Superintendent Ed Nichols says his employees are working hard to make social distancing possible in classrooms.

"We're looking at square footage and distance," said Nichols.

His goal is to be able to keep desks six feet apart, but he also told WAAY 31 students may have to take other precautions.

"I think there will be some sort of semblance of facial masks used. We've seen that in our city," said Nichols.

Nichols said next week faculty members will talk about the new virtual school program the state released on Friday.

"We need to train as many of our staff as possible because we don't know for sure down the road. What if we have to close again after nine weeks? Then all of our teachers would be activated into that system," said Nichols.

Nichols hopes to create a more solid plan next week so parents can feel more comfortable with school this Fall.

"We've got students with special needs, we've got students that are English-language learners, so we have groups of students out there that we really need to make sure that if they choose to go virtual or do come back, that those support systems are in place," said Nichols.

Earlier this summer, the district sent a survey to parents asking their concerns about the coming school year. That feedback will also be reviewed next week.

Nichols also told WAAY 31 the district is considering pushing back the first day of school to give faculty members more time to prepare.