Madison City School Stadium is getting a new massive flag pole and flag

There will soon be a massive flag pole proudly flying an American flag outside the Madison City School Stadium.

The American Legion Post 229, Madison County, the Madison City School Board and Sigmatech Inc. all partnered together to make this possible. The new flag pole will be 60 ft tall and fly a 15x25 ft large American flag.

Sigmatech Inc., an engineering company headquartered in Huntsville, is sponsoring this project.

At least 25% of Madison City School Students are in military families, so the commander of Madison American Legion Post 229, Larry Vannoy, said the new flag and flagpole will honor all veterans and all those in active duty.

“Our veterans are very proud of our community and they’re always willing to step up to help the community or fellow veterans. This is a display of that patriotism, that’s what this flag pole does for us, and this flag. That’s what it’s going to do for us, this flag is going to display our support of our country, and this are tough times right now, and I think it’s very important that we’re making this happen right now.”

There's no set date when the new flagpole is going to be installed.