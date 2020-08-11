Madison Academy, Briarwood Christian cancel Aug. 21 football game due to coronavirus concerns

Madison Academy and Briarwood Christian School have canceled their football game scheduled for Aug. 21, Madison Academy announced Tuesday.

The Madison and Birmingham schools made the decision together, according to a news release.

Madison Acacemy said coronavirus concerns, travel issues, and the size of Madison Academy’s visitor stands and locker rooms led to the decision to cancel.

No decision has been made at this time about picking up a game later in the season.

Madison Academy is a co-educational pre K-12 Christian-based private school located in Huntsville, Alabama. Our primary mission is to provide a quality education in a Christian environment that will help students grow in wisdom, in stature, and in favor with God and man.