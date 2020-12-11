Clear

MIT COVID-19 guide helps determine safer ways to gather indoors

The app was designed to give users data-driven tools to help them make informed decisions about how long to be with others indoors.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

With winter approaching and more people likely to gather together indoors, some researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are hoping a tool they developed can help keep people safer. 

Martin Bazant, a professor of chemical engineering and mathematics, created the "COVID-19 Indoor Safety Guideline" app in September and it launched later that month. 

Once in the app,  the user can punch in a set of variables about a given space, like how many people are there, what the mask usage is like and what kinds of interactions people are having. Then it will show a series of scenarios about what conditions would help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of coronavirus.

For instance, in a 5,000 square-foot restaurant with an average ceiling height of 12 feet and most people aren't wearing masks, the guide suggest that the room have no more than 50 people for two hours or 100 people for 64 minutes. 

Bazant said the goal of the app was to make it as user friendly as possible. He and his intial partner on the project, John W.M. Bush, determined that because of the airborne nature of COVID-19 that physical distancing can only do so much when it comes to indoor spaces.

"So, I set out with John to derive a more quantitative guideline. And the goal was not to do the fanciest, mathematical analysis we could of this problem, which other people have also done before and have the output be some computer simulation that no one else can do that we publish in some journal," Bazant said.

"But rather to come up with the simplest possible formula that captures all the central physics, but still is kind of accurate enough for people to use and get some benefit from."

In recent weeks, he said the app has seen notable growth each day, but so far not from those who are in charge of deciding health policy.

"I wouldn't say we've had a lot of policy makers at a higher level, but many people at lower levels who are just trying to make their space safe and are trying to make local decisions," Bazant said.

Because of the interest that they've seen so far, the app has been translated into 11 languages in addition to English. Bazant said business owners have been a large part of the folks who have reached out to him so far to make sure they're using the app correctly for their spaces.

"There's great interest there in people who are just really forced with making these day-to-day decisions like should we open or close? How many people can be in this room? Should we open the windows and change the ventilation?" he said.

To explore the app, click here.

