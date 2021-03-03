Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth urges Gov. Ivey to lift Alabama’s mask order during news conference Thursday

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is urging Gov. Kay Ivey to lift the state’s masking requirement during her news conference on Thursday.

He tweeted Wednesday afternoon, saying “I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances.”

He said he's calling upon Ivey “to follow the lead of Texas, Mississippi, and other states and rescind her statewide mask mandate,” saying that “COVID-19 cases continue a dramatic decline both nationally and across Alabama.”

Ainsworth has maintained his position throughout the pandemic that the masking requirement infringes upon people’s rights.

Ivey will provide an update about the state’s health order during a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. She will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. You can watch this live at WAAYTV.com and on air on WAAY 31.

Currently, the health order is set to expire on Friday, March 5.

You can read Ainsworth’s full statement on Wednesday below: