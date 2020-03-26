Clear
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth: Alabama not prepared for ‘tsunami’ of coronavirus patients

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says Alabama is not prepared for a likely surge of people being hospitalized for coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:48 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says Alabama is not prepared for a likely surge of people being hospitalized for coronavirus.

He addressed this in a memo sent to the state’s coronavirus task force on Wednesday.

In the memo, Ainsworth also expressed concerns about Alabama and most other states having community transmission for longer than originally thought and more cases than reported due to lack of testing. He anticipates the state’s biggest hurdles will be lack of hospital capacity and a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“It is my opinion that this task force and the state are not taking a realistic view of the numbers or adequately preparing for what awaits us,” Ainsworth wrote in the memo.

Ainsworth says former state public health officer and current president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, is putting together a statewide plan.

See the full statement below:

