Madison County woman says husband stuck in Japan due to coronavirus travel issues

The coronavirus is still keeping some families apart.

On Monday, WAAY 31 spoke to a woman in Madison County who’s gone six months without seeing her husband! She says he was sent to Japan for his job last December and he was scheduled to come home this month, but that's been postponed because of the pandemic.

Megan Ehemann says her husband works for a company with military contracts, so WAAY 31 isn't naming it specifically. She says the company isn't sure when he will be able to come back home because international travel with Japan is limited right now.

"I have a 4 year old who keeps asking me when daddy is coming home and I can't give him an answer," said Ehemann.

Ehemann has three boys and says not being able to have her husband with her during the pandemic has made life hard.

"Between homeschooling and everything, it's just been crazy. It's something we never could have imagined," said Ehemann.

Ehemann says ever since she learned her husband wouldn't be able to come home this month, like originally planned, she's been heartbroken.

"We all just want to be together again," said Ehemann.

She says the company her husband works for isn't able to bring him back home from Japan due to travel issues related to coronavirus.

"No one can fly in to replace my husband or his work partner so he has to stay on the job," said Ehemann.

She says raising her kids by herself isn't the only issue. Communication is difficult as well.

"It's hard because right now it's the middle of the night for him, so I can't just call him during the day time. We have to plan to be able to speak to each other," said Ehemann.

Ehemann told WAAY 31 she just hopes her husband can come back in the next couple of months.

"It would be really nice if we had some time before school starts again to spend with him."

WAAY 31 reached out to the company to find out more details on it's travel issues to Japan and we're waiting to hear back.