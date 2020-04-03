Local woman delivering groceries to clients around Madison County during coronavirus crisis

After losing her job because of the coronavirus, one woman is using her spare time to help people around North Alabama by delivering groceries right to their doorstep.

When Sabrina Bush makes a delivery to her clients' front doors she leaves the grocery bags on the doorstep and messages them their groceries have been delivered. She never makes contact with them, always wears gloves and she said each client she encounters tells her how grateful they are for her services.

"Basically just trying to help out families that can't leave their houses and grocery shop for them so they don't have to leave and can stay safe and I do all the dirty stuff," Bush said.

Bush grocery shops for people across Madison County and delivers their groceries to the doorstep, she said since she started doing this last month, more and more people are asking for her help.

"Went from 1-2 people a day or every other day to I've got 6 plus orders every day Monday thru Friday,:" she said.

Bush said all her clients do is send her their grocery list. She goes to the store, buys the groceries and sends them a picture of the receipt.

The clients then either pay her through an online payment system, or leave cash for at the door. And, she's doing it without charging for delivery - only taking tips from clients.

"I just want to help so I'm not charging any set fees whatsoever," she said.

Bush lost her job temporarily because of the coronavirus. She said doing this gets her out of the house and gives her a greater purpose in all of this.

"I don't have anything else to really do right now so i want to be able to help people as much as i can so this is turning into a regular thing for me, keeps me busy today," she said.

Bush plans to continue delivering groceries until the coronavirus crisis is over.

"I plan on doing this until, at least with no fee whatsoever until at least every bodies you know back to work, back to school, back to normalcy. i don't plan on stopping anytime soon," she said.

Bush said she believes she can still operate during the stay at home order. If not she wants to find other ways to continue to help people. You can reach her at sabbisconciergeandpetsitting on Facebook if you are interested in her service.