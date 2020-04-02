Harvest Volunteer Fire Department needs gear to protect from coronavirus

We know personal protective equipment is scarce across the nation.

That's no different in North Alabama.

It could start to impact the way volunteer fire departments respond to calls.

"We want to be able to protect ourselves and we want to be able to serve the public in a capacity as volunteer responders, but we have to be able to protect ourselves and to also protect our families," said Ric Wilkinson, EMS Captain for Harvest Volunteer Fire/Rescue EMS.

At Harvest Fire Rescue EMS, they say because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's changed the way their responders go to calls.

"If you ran a respiratory call, most providers unless they had an underlying medical condition, wouldn’t wear any respiratory protection. They would run the call with gloves of course and other than that it would be very limited of and additional PPE would be used. Now just obviously in the last from 30 days ago till now, our department is wearing masks on every call," said Wilkinson.

Because of recent donations, they are able to still respond to every single call.

But that supplies is running out and fast.

And no equipment could possibly mean not being able to respond to calls.

"If we don’t have the supplies in the next few weeks, more of the suits and just trying to sterile with the gloves and the masks, we’re probably going to have to stage and wait till HEMSI gets there," said ," said Tim Westwick, Chief for Harvest Volunteer Fire/Rescue EMS.

That's why they are asking for the public's help and asking for donations of PPE supplies of any kind.

"Any amount would help. Even if someone says well I have a box of gloves that have never been opened. We would gladly take them," said Wilkinson.

Here in Madison County, they say the different volunteer departments are working together and even sharing donations when they receive them.

If you would like to donate, you can call the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department. That number is 256-837-5080.