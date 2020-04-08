Local teen not able to start new job because of health orders in place because of coronavirus

The coronavirus is leaving a lot of people in North Alabama unemployed that includes teens and high school students trying to make some extra money.

Kaitlyn Perkins was excited to start a new job at a cheer gym, that was before the coronavirus pandemic shut down area gyms.

“I was excited to get in the gym and help other little kids cause I have a little sister, and she admires me doing that and so she was going to start there," said Kaitlyn Perkins, teenager.

Now she says because she doesn't have a job, some financial burden like paying her phone bills falls back on her parents.

“I have a car payment that I have to pay, so now my mom is having to pay that and my phone," said Kaitlyn Perkins, teenager.

Perkins says teens her age who don't have jobs are affected because they don't have as much financial freedom.

"Now we have to rely more on our parents and I know a lot of teens like to do that. I know some do, but some of us like to have our own money," said Kaitlyn Perkins, teenager.

Perkins says for now all she can do is focus on her school work, but she can't wait to get back into the gym.