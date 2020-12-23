Local small business say the stimulus bill could help them

Alabamians will not be receiving their stimulus checks just yet after President Trump asked Congress to amend the $900 billion Economic Relief Package.

Small businesses have been struggling to stay a float during the pandemic.

That's why the new stimulus bill is important because it could help put some money back into the economy.

"Well it's been kind of rough because you got so many different people coming in and out. You don't know where they've been. So, it's just been real rough," said Chris Staten.

Staten is the Master Barber at Deacon and Co. Barbershop.

He says the past couple months have been hard because he relies on customers coming in to get their hair done.

"It's hard to pay your bills when you depend on heads to cut," said Staten.

"Look around it's nobody in here," said Maude Baker.

Baker is the owner of It's Hair Salon.

Her salon and Deacon's Barbershop share a business space.

Both have seen tough times during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The thing is it's kind of slow motion because people are afraid of the virus. So, they're not coming in as often," said Baker.

That's why this second stimulus bill is important for them.

They need the business to remain open.

But many Americans don't have the money to spend on getting their hair done.

"Small businesses, if they go down we all finna go down because you got a lot of people on this end that depend on small businesses. So, if they can't stay open, can't pay the lights, can't pay the rent, then I don't know what they can do with clients. If we can't get these clients we can't get 'nothin paid," said Staten.

Now President Trump has asked Congress to amend the bill and increase the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

If the bill does not get signed though the government will shutdown on December 29th.