Local reaction out of North Alabama after CDC relaxes social distance guidelines in school

More changes could be made to how your kids are learning.

On Friday, the CDC announced they're relaxing social distancing guidelines in schools by allowing kids to sit 3 feet apart instead of 6.

WAAY-31 spoke with one North Alabama superintendent and a parent about why this change seems manageable.

The CDC based its decision off of studies that show smaller children don't spread coronavirus as quickly as adults and older children.

Muscle Shoals City Schools superintendent Dr. Chad Holden told us this makes him hopeful for more​​ kids in the classroom.

"It makes parents who have not been sending their children to school for in-person learning, that it makes them feel a lot more comfortable, that the transmission rate amongst smaller children is relatively low," he said.

Researchers took a look at some schools who weren't following the 6-foot guideline and they discovered the transmission rate of COVID-19 was low.

So now, the CDC says elementary school aged children can sit 3-feet away from one another.

Huntsville mother, Brittany Garner says this will ease some tension between teachers as well.

"It'll be a lot easier for the teachers because there's not as much as pressure to worry about how close the kids are while trying to teach them in different ways. So they can actually learn something and really soak it in," she said.

If there is a high COVID transmission rate in any given area...that school should still maintain 6-feet.

Even though the CDC is relaxing the distance, they say masks should still be worn.

The director of the CDC believes this can allow for more kids to have better mental health and social skills after dealing with so much isolation from friends and family.

"Kids are sitting far for lunch and that's their favorite time of the day is to sit around, eat lunch and talk about everything that's going on," said Garner.

Under the revised guidelines, the CDC says plastic or plexiglass barriers aren't necessary because they're proven to be ineffective in preventing COVID transmission...but​​ masks and cleaning practices should still be done daily.

Dr. Holden says it's important to remember we're not​​ out of the woods just yet.

"When you just start winning the game, you don't pull you starters. You want to get a good, comfortable lead before you do that and I think that's where we are. We need to keep doing what we've been doing that has gotten us to this point and not let our guard down because then we start taking steps backwards and we do not want to do that," he said.

The governor has already stated after April 9th, the statewide mask mandate will end and it's up to schools and businesses to keep or do away with the practice.

For Muscle Shoals City Schools, they will be keeping the masks in schools as a requirement.