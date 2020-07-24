Madison County preschool starts program to help students with virtual classes

At least one preschool in Madison County is offering a program letting children do their virtual school work in a classroom setting, with the help of teachers.

The owner of Premier Preschool says the goal is to keep everything as clean as possible.

When dropping their child off, parents and students will have their temperatures taken, parents will sign the child in, and personal items, such as pens, will be put inside a UV light sanitizer after being used.

"I was seeing what my options were if that in face happened here, which it did," said mother, Katie Barron.

Katie Barron says when she heard the three districts were starting with remote learning, she was concerned.

"My husband and I both work and it would be hard to give her the attention she needs while taking care of the responsibilities we have with our employer," said Barron.

She says she still wanted an in-person education for her five-year-old daughter.

“Still get the enrichment of in-person interaction, which is for younger kids, and to the extent of adults, is very important," said Barron.

When it comes to safety, program director, Cyndie Allen, says there are precautions in place.

"We have computer tables, where they will each have a station, where we can put some sort of divider between them and put them farther apart," said Allen.

Students and teachers will be screened before entering the building and only 40 students are being accepted into the program to limit exposure to Coronavirus.

Preschool kids will be separated from students in the school-age program.

"This is a huge relief to know my child will be in good hands," said Barron.

The program director tells WAAY 31's Casey Albritton that staff will continue to monitor C-D-C guidelines and adjust the cleaning protocol when needed.

The program is currently full, but employees at premier preschools says they may accept more students as the Fall continues.