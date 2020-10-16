North Alabama first responders use coronavirus relief money for personal protective equipment

Friday is the last day for first responders and medical personnel to apply for the health care and emergency response provider grant.

The grant is funded by the CARES Act and helps any emergency organization pay for coronavirus-related expenses.

Out of $1.9 billion from the CARES Act, $35 million can be used for first responders or medical personnel, and $25 million can be used for nonprofits.

The president of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department, Heath Jones, says he plans to use the grant money for coronavirus protective equipment.

"Oh, I was ecstatic," said Jones. "We must apply for those, and do whatever we can to get as much supplies and equipment here to keep our community and our department safe."

Jones says since the pandemic started, it's been difficult to make ends meet. He received $15,000 in grant money under the CARES Act.

"We will be purchasing additional N-95 masks, for our personnel, and medical gowns, eye protection," said Jones.

Jones says he will also buy face shields, hand sanitizer, shoe covers and gloves. He says his volunteers are responding to roughly three calls a day.

"Anytime you enter an environment, especially during this pandemic, if you are not protected properly, you have that possibility of being exposed, and not just from the patient that you are trying to care for, but we also have to keep in mind, we come in contact with a lot of people," said Jones.

He says anytime an organization qualifies for coronavirus relief, they should apply.

"We want to keep our people protected and want to keep the community protected as much as possible," said Jones.

Jones says he has until Dec. 30 to use the money.

The application deadline was noon Friday, but the state says it will take about a week after applying for people to find out if they will receive any money and how much.