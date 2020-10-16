Local organization encourages voting in Madison County

A local organization is spending the next few weeks helping people fill out their absentee ballots.

The group called "I Vote Madison" drove from Old Time Pottery in Madison to the Madison County Courthouse in decorated cars Friday afternoon, encouraging people to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Once at the courthouse, the group showed people where to go to turn in their absentee ballots.

Organizer Tara Bailey says the goal is to remind people how important it is to have their voices heard, despite the pandemic.

"You don't want to come down with COVID the day of voting. If your plan was to go in person on the day of voting, when you have COVID, it's going to be pretty tough, so having that option to go in person, early where the lines may not be very long and you can knock it out and get it done, so there are no emergencies that pop up," said Bailey.

Every Saturday in October, the group will also be at the Madison Public Library helping people with absentee applications, witness signatures and providing photo copies of IDs.

Keep in mind that Monday is the last day to register to vote in person on Nov. 3, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.