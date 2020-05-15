Local musicians start performing again in downtown Huntsville while social distancing

Live music performances returned to downtown Huntsville for the first time in weeks as Friday marked the first night of the Huntsville Summer Street Jam.

We talked to one of the musicians who describes what makes performing once again so special, even as he and his audience make sure to keep safe from coronavirus by social distancing.

"I've saved a little here and there, but it's taken a toll," Tyler AK, a local Huntsville musician said.

Tyler is a one man band, playing guitar, writing songs, and singing all on his own. The coronavirus forced performances to shut down, but he says its never been about the money.

"It's always about the music, the money helps, but when you start out, you're by yourself and you're learning," Tyler said.

Friday marked the first day of Arts Huntsville's Summer Street Jam. Musicians will be performing at three different locations every weekend until July 3rd in downtown Huntsville. Spaces around the musicians are taped off to maintain social distancing.

"If you notice, we have a foot radius around myself, we're trying to comply and have fun," Tyler said.

The event helps local musicians financially while also revitalizing Huntsville's growing music scene. Tyler missed the feeling of performing in front of people.

"You need that audience, you can practice and do other stuff of that nature, but it's the live audience, people responding to what you're doing and they know the words to the songs, jumping up and down, it's a great feeling," Tyler said.

The performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays. On May 16, you can catch more performers throughout downtown Huntsville, starting at 5:30 PM.