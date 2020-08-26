Local leaders warn college students to take coronavirus seriously

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 heard from city leaders about their thoughts on safety on college campuses across the state and the concerns they have here locally.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says college students have to take this virus seriously or they may end up having to take classes online.

"I think if the students want to stay in school, they need to be careful. Otherwise Alabama schools will have to do what other states are doing and that's go to virtual college classes and then there won't be a lot of people in the bars because there won't be a lot of people around to go to the bars," said Spillers.

Spillers says he has not been in communication with the University of Alabama in Huntsville about how they are managing coronavirus among the student population.

But he says the schools in the University of Alabama system have funds for testing.

"They have access to the testing they need and I think it's up to each school to manage how they quarantine the patients and what they do. Clearly it could get out of hand very easily at a college if you get enough of the students that have COVID," he said.

Mayor Tommy Battle says he did have a conversation with the chancellor of the University of Alabama system a few months ago about the plans to bring students back to campus.

"Everything I've heard about on campus, things are working very well. In fact they're given citations if they are not staying separated enough, they're making sure everyone is wearing masks and everything. It's the off campus activities that are giving the communities problems," said Battle.

We also reached out to the University of Alabama in Huntsville about if they have had to issue any warnings or citations to students.

We are waiting to hear back.

Right now bars and restaurants have to stop serving alcohol at 11 at night.

Battle says he believes that, paired with the masking mandate from the governor, has contributed to the success of not seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in the county.

"I think we are on the right track at this time. Tuscaloosa had a little bit more of a problem than we had, especially with the college students coming back to campus. I think that they're steps were probably very appropriate steps just because of the intensity that they were seeing of people getting together and the probability of having spiked cases in the next 10 to 15 days," he said.

Spillers says seeing pictures and video like this out of Tuscaloosa does make him worry about the number of coronavirus cases those communities may see in the next two to three weeks.

"Little concerned about what we see in the communities that have large universities. You all saw the pictures. Hard to imagine that's not going to lead to an increase in positive cases in those communities," said Spillers.

Battle says he has spoken to local bar and restaurant owners and says they know the severity of not following the current guidelines.

"Our restaurants and lounges have taken this very seriously. They understand this is a licensing issue. ABC holds their license if they don't comply with it, ABC will pull their license and every one of them that we have talked to or had conversation with have followed through very well on this," said Battle.