Local leaders respond to extension of state's health order

Thursday, the governor extended the state's mask ordinance and safer at home order.

They're now in effect until October 2. Both were set to expire on Monday!

Governor Kay Ivey says she decided to extend the orders because case numbers deaths and hospitalizations are all showing improvement, but she warns the fight isn't over.

"Ultimately, it's up to each individual to do our part. If not for ourselves, for our family and friends. We all want to get back to normal, and the way to do that is by wearing a mask," said Governor Ivey.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, and Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong said they support whatever needs to be done to fight the Coronavirus.

"When you wear a mask, you're protecting the people in your office, church, school, and your vulnerable family and friends," said Governor Ivey.

Under the extended health order, masks are still required whenever people are out in public and in close contact with others.

During the announcement Thursday morning, Governor Ivey was asked if she's seen or heard of opposition to masks.

"I really haven't gotten a lot of push back." said Governor Ivey.

Locally, we saw protests in June when the city of Decatur was considering a mask order, but Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling sent WAAY 31 this statement, saying "I do not like wearing a mask, but i want to see fewer positive cases of COVID-19 and see our economy return to normal."

Madison County Chairman Dale Strong said he agrees with the extension of the health order.

"In a continued effort to not inundate our local hospitals and healthcare workers with positive COVID-19 patients," said Strong.

Mayor Tommy Battle also issued a statement responding to the announcement and encourage people to sanitize, separate six feet, and mask up.

He says "By conscientiously and consistently doing these three things, we can manage the deadly impact of this virus on our community and our most vulnerable populations."

We then asked him what message he has for people who do not want to follow the health order.

"No one likes wearing a mask, but we’ve seen a definite shift in acceptance that masks help fight the spread of the virus. It’s a sign of respect and caring for others," said Battle.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says despite the rate of positives tests going down to 8% state wide, Alabamians need to continue taking precautions.