Local hospital prepares for coronavirus and the upcoming flu season

Flu season will be here before we know it.

WAAY 31 wanted to know how local hospitals are getting ready, now, for the upcoming flu season and coronavirus simultaneously.

"We've not had experience as a medical community with both of those occurring at the same time," said Lonnie Albin MD, Highlands Medical Center Chief Medical Officer.

Albin said they're preparing for the challenges that may arise when it comes to this year's upcoming flu season and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're thinking about it and making preparations with each passing day," said Albin.

One key is making sure there are enough kits to test coronavirus and the flu.

"Want to make sure that we have ample supply of our flu tests, we're already beginning the ordering process for our flu tests above and beyond what we currently have but also we want to make sure we have. We've also ordered additional ventilators in preparation for those patients, should that need arise, and ... we'll certainly keep a close eye on our protective equipment that our employees wear," said Albin.

Albin said because both coronavirus and the flu are unpredictable, having enough rooms or beds at the hospital is a concern, but right now that is not an issue.

"Currently we have availability, we have the space, we have the beds," said Albin.

In the meantime, he says it’s vital everyone remembers this, especially with the holiday weekend ready to start: "Please practice social distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands, and let's take care of each other."