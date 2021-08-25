Huntsville health officials discuss lower COVID positivity rate, vaccine efficacy and new variants

A glimmer of hope in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison County's positivity rate has recently gone down, and local hospitals are hopeful numbers are starting to flatten.

For nine days of the last two weeks, Madison County saw a declining number of new COVID cases. The current positivity rate in the area is around 19%.

Health officials hope it means the transmission of the Delta variant is slowing down.

However, the burden on hospitals is nowhere near over as they usually start feeling the impacts two to three weeks after someone gets infected.

Right now, Madison County hospitals are taking care of nearly 200 inpatients. All ICU beds are being used, mainly by COVID patients.

"COVID is not done with us yet, and the only way we are going to save ourselves and the people that we love is to get vaccinated," Dr. Pam Hudson said.

She adds that Madison County's vaccination rates have shown progress with more than 50% of the population receiving at least one dose. However, she says most of the region has lower rates, which is concerning.

As the Delta variant spreads, the FDA is considering authorizing COVID booster shots to improve people's immunity against COVID-19.

Dr. Neil Lamb with Hudson Alpha says the current vaccines are doing its job. He points out to the current hospitalization numbers as evidence. 90% of COVID inpatients in madison county are unvaccinated. Hospital officials believe the burden would be much less if they had all gotten the shot.

Dr. Lamb says there are three reasons why vaccine efficacy is going down.

One is the impact of the Delta variant. It's more transmissible and could overwhelm your body's immune response.

Secondly, people are getting more exposed to the virus as there are fewer protective measures in place. Dr. Lamb says people are solely relying on the vaccine to keep them safe instead of taking other preventative measures like masking and avoiding large crowds.

The third and final reason is that over time your level of immunity does goes down. Dr. Lamb says this is normal and was expected from the beginning. We just weren't sure how long the immunity from the vaccine would last.

However, he stresses that the vaccine does work!

"COVID vaccines were developed to provide protection against becoming seriously ill, being hospitalized or dying. They continue to do an incredible job in that respect, you know in the range of 80s to 90% efficacy against those three things," Dr. Lamb explained.

He adds that the vaccine is not 100% effective, so you shouldn't be surprised if someone who is vaccinate does end up in the hospital.

Dr. Lamb emphasizes the vaccines' safety. He says one in 100,000 or less experience serious symptoms with the vaccine.

Health experts are also concerned about the potential for new variants to form.

Dr. Lamb explains new variants are not only expected, but is normal for viruses to do. Viruses change their genetic code on a regular basis. The key is whether these new variants that develop end up being more transmissible or even immune to our current COVID vaccines.

Unfortunately, experts won't be able to prepare or know how to fight these new variants until it's too late and we start seeing the impacts.

"That's why it's so important to get people vaccinated. It's so important to practice things like masking and distancing because we need to try and prevent the virus from having people that it can replicate in and gain new variants," Dr. Lamb explained.