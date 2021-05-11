North Alabama health expert encourages parents to get children vaccinated against coronavirus

An important group for reaching herd immunity was finally authorized by the FDA to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

"So, it's very important for us to be able to have a way to not only protect the population, but also reduce the spread to other people," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says getting another group of Alabamians vaccinated will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Twelve to 15 year olds need parental permission, though, to get the vaccine.

"We hope the parents will take the advantage to get this vaccine for their children," said Landers.

Parents like Allison Karrels who wants her 12-year-old son to get vaccinated.

"I'm a nurse at Huntsville Hospital and I've been vaccinated since December and I've just seen it firsthand how much death has happened the last year, and so, I think it's really important that everyone's vaccinated to get that herd immunity in our community," said Karrels.

Landers says there are many benefits to getting your child vaccinated like helping them get back to a more normal life.

"Normal, playing their sports, involved in their school activities and really feeling like they can be more comfortable with their peers," said Landers.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still have to provide their guidelines on the vaccine for this age group before they can start getting the shot.