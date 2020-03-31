Local food pantry needs donations to survive and feed during coronavirus pandemic

WAAY 31 is learning how the coronavirus is putting a strain on donations to a local food pantry, that could possible run out of food.

TESA is a food pantry and thrift store in Arab operated by Marshall County Christian Services.

The manager told WAAY 31 they are running out of food fast.

"Sad thinking that if there is anyone here with any needs, that we might not be able to meet those needs," said Melissa Oldacre, works with Marshall County Christian Services.

These shelves are usually filled with food here at TESA in Arab.

The store manager, Crystal Scott says they are seeing triple or more of the amount of people they normally see because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The majority of everyone we are seeing is new faces," said Crystal Scott, store manager of TESA.

With new faces coming in, more food is going out and soon and Scott says they may not have enough.

"What we have pretty much depends on day by day because we are having to go day by day and depending on if we get donations of food, that’s going to depend on how long we do it," said Scott.

Scott says they could run out of food by next week.

They are hoping people who can will donate food or make monetary donations so that they don't have to turn people away.

'It’s a big time struggle. We come in everyday looking to see what we have and making the bags and we’re so grateful that we still have some and that we’re getting some donations in, but i mean depending on how long this goes on, we don’t know how long we will be able to do it," said Scott.

Scott says heartbreaking to see these empty shelves and to know that one day they may have to turn someone away without food because they don’t have enough

"I don’t want to get to a point where I tell somebody, no I don’t have any because it’s heartbreaking," said Scott.

"Even after this we will need to refill these shelves back up. This need doesn’t stop just because of this pandemic," said Melissa Oldacre, who works with Marshall County Christian Services.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at TESA, 165 N. Main St., Arab on Mon. & Tues. from 10-1 and at Second Chance, 2317 S. Cahill Rd., Albertville on Wed. & Fri. from 10-2.

These are some of the suggested items: Canned vegetables, canned meats, canned fruit, cake mixes, cookies, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese, dried beans, cooking oil, crackers, canned soup, cereal, Pop Tarts, oatmeal, grits, flour, meal, sugar, coffee, tea, Jell-O, Hamburger Helper, pasta dinners.

Items not covered by food stamps: diapers, hygiene items, dish detergent, & laundry detergent.

They now have a refrigerator and freezer and can take donations of perishable items.

They are able to purchase food at the Food Bank in Huntsville for 14 cents a pound. If you would like to make a donation to help purchase food please make a checks payable to:

Marshall County Christian Services

P. O. Box 1463

Albertville, AL 35950