Local doctors say masking is important even if you're vaccinated

Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines about wearing a mask. They are now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when they're in areas with high transmission of COVID-19.

Two local doctors weighed in on the recommendation.

Both of the doctors said that masks do reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but they aren't the only part of the equation to helping stop the spread of the virus in our community.

"We know that masks do reduce transmission and that they do work, but we have to have both persons mask in order to have the maximum effectiveness," said Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers said that the CDC's recommendation for fully vaccinated people to mask up indoors will help reduce breakthrough cases.

Especially because the Delta variant is more transmissible than other variants.

"The delta variant is stickier, just to use a term, a practical term. It is stickier. It is more adherent. It is more likely to infect. The amount of time that a person has to be around a person with Delta variant is a lot less in terms of transmission," said Landers.

And it's not just unvaccinated people that can spread the virus.

"Vaccination help reduce hospitalization, reduce death significantly, reduce moderate disease, but there's still the possibility of mild disease and sometimes asymptomatic so, if you wear the mask you can reduce that transmission of the virus to somebody else if you're asymptomatic carrier," said Dr. Ali Hassoun, Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist.

Even with masking though Dr. Hassoun said the best way to control the pandemic is through vaccinations because they help stop the spread of COVID.

"We've been at this for 18 months. This virus does not deserve any more opportunities to improve its ability to infect people and to kill people and when we keep having people infected, every time a person gets infected that's just an opportunity," said Landers.

In the state of Alabama, you are not required to wear a mask indoors even if you're unvaccinated.