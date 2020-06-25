Flu season mixed with coronavirus raising concerns, Marshall County doctor says

As coronavirus cases spike in Marshall County, doctors are gearing up for something they have never experienced before - flu season during a coronavirus pandemic.

At Premier Family Care in Guntersville, Dr. Jess Youngblood says because the flu and coronavirus have many of the same symptoms, doctors will need to keep that in mind when seeing a patient.

"Now that is really made much more complicated when you throw in coronavirus because now could it be a flu case with a negative test that's a false negative or could it be a coronavirus case that could be much more severe. It does increase the concern a lot," said Youngblood, owner of Premier Family Care.

Youngblood says there are a lot of concerns for this coming flu season mixed with the coronavirus.

He says they are adding more exam rooms at their location in Arab and are in the process of hiring more nurses for that location.

Youngblood told WAAY 31 it’s more important than ever to get a flu vaccine.

"As a physician, when you add flu and coronavirus in the same season, it's going to be difficult to tease out," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, September and October are the best times to get a flu vaccine this year.