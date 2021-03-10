'It has robbed so many': Madison County commissioner shares personal impact from coronavirus

On Wednesday, we learned how coronavirus has personally impacted a local county commissioner.

Madison County District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards said Wednesday that she has had multiple family members test positive for coronavirus, and many ended up having to go to the hospital.

In fact, right now, Edwards' 72-year-old father is battling the virus.

She says it breaks her heart knowing that her father can't walk from one room to the next without having to sit down and try and catch his breath.

Edwards says it feels awful, but it feels just as bad as last month when her uncle and two cousins were in the hospital battling coronavirus in Jefferson County.

"So, personally, I can say I hate COVID. It has robbed so many of us of so much. And while I might feel like a helpless cousin or a helpless niece or a helpless daughter, I realized there is something I can do. When it is my turn, I will take the COVID-19 vaccination," said Edwards.

Edwards says she hopes others join her in taking the vaccine and continuing to stay safe.