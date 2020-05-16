Local church passes out fresh food to struggling families

Hundreds of North Alabama families who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic now have fresh food in their refrigerators.

The First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville held a fruit and veggie giveaway Saturday afternoon.

People donated money for organizers to buy fresh food. Hundreds of cars wrapped around the church, as volunteers passed out food like potatoes, celery, onions, and more.

Organizers say they hope giveaways like this help those families struggling to make ends meet.

"I hope it makes a difference. We know things are difficult, anxiety is building up, people haven't been working for some time," said pastor, Shae Crockett.

"You know, things they would be spending their dollars on, they won't have to spend their dollars on because we provided things for them," said organizer, Artis Sidney.

Church leaders say they hope to have more of these giveaways in the future.