Local butcher anticipates prices may rise for some meat products

Coronavirus is impacting almost all aspects of our lives including what we eat and possibly how much it costs.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to keep meat and poultry processing facilities open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s to "keep our food supply chain safe."

"He's going to have to keep some of them open. We've gotta feed, I mean we feed the world in a lot of ways, the United States does," said Bobby Morrow, owner of Arab Meat Market.

He says he has been able to get the meat products he needs for the most part, but there are some shortages.

"Occasionally there's one thing I can't get for a few days," said Morrow.

Morrow told WAAY 31 business is up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Morrow warned the companies he buys from are talking about the raising prices.

Beef, chicken and pork manufacturers are making changes to the workplace because of the coronavirus and sick employees forced several closures across the county.

It’s something people in Marshall County know all too well after 75 employees got sick at the Wayne Farms plant in Albertville.

"I had a lady Monday call me and ask me if my chicken came from Wayne Farms, and I told her yes, some of it did," said Morrow.

Morrow says he is doing everything he can to keep his customers and the food they eat safe.