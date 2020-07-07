Local business owners respond to Madison County mask ordinance

Madison County's mandatory masking is now effect. It means more work for police and for hundreds of local businesses.

We spoke to some local business owners and they say they plan to enforce the new ordinance.

The owner of S and R Sewing and Vacuum Center put up a sign, saying "You must have a mask to come inside," and if people refuse, they will be asked to leave.

"Just protection for the employees and for the customer as well. It just makes more sense to add that extra layer of protection," said S and R Sewing and Vacuum Center owner, Tony Coulson.

Coulson says keeping everyone safe is his number one priority.

"I just think it's a good idea to wear the masks when you're required and when you're back in your car, take it off," said Coulson.

He supports the mask ordinance, and even though it's going into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, he started requiring customers to wear masks in his store in May.

"If it helps a little bit, why not. It's not that bad," said Coulson.

Stasia Madeej owns a clothing store called Elite Boutique. She says while she supports the ordinance, she is nervous people will take their business somewhere else if she requires masks.

"I hope that they will support the small businesses," said Madeej.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Department of Public Health says if someone walks into a business without a mask, and the business owner doesn't require them to put one on, both people would be violating the mandate.

"I think it's good people people need to protect themselves from other people," said Madeej.

Both Coulson and Madeej say they plan to enforce the new ordinance.

"We ask them to respect that everybody needs to wear the mask and we respect them and we ask them to respect what the store requires," said Coulson.

"I will tell them, please come back and wear a mask," said Madeej.

Both business owners tell WAAY 31 they have disposable masks available for free in the store in case someone wants to come in but doesn't have a mask to wear.