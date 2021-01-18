Local business offers COVID testing

At some testing facilities getting a COVID-19 test can take hours, but one local business in Huntsville says you can get the rapid test there without a long wait.

Vibrant Hydration and Wellness in Huntsville does IV therapy.

But they've added COVID-19 testing during the pandemic because they have the resources to do so.

Everything is done from the patient's car.

And your results are texted to you in 10 to 15 minutes.

"Huntsville can use more testing sites right now. There are a few places that offer testing. Unfortunately, you have to wait two to three hours everywhere you go. The testing we are doing here is a rapid test so you pull up and in 10 to 15 minutes we'll get you in and out," said Dr. Marius Marin, pharmacist and owner of Vibrant Hydration and Wellness.

You can get a COVID test there from 7:30 in the morning till 6:00 at night, Monday through Friday.

Or you can stop by on Saturday and Sunday between 8:00 and 4:00.

More information about Vibrant Hydration and Wellness' COVID testing is on their website.