Guntersville business hopes to get money from Payment Protection Program

True South Boutique in Guntersville is open now, but the owners say business is slow.
They say the money from a PPP loan from the government would help until business picks back up.
Michael and Michelle Woodard are the owners of True South Boutique.
When they first had to close their shop to customers, they didn't believe they qualified for the coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program.
The owners say they talked with other small business owners and realized they may qualify for the PPP loan.
They have advice for small business owners like themselves who may need some extra financial help during this difficult time.
“I would encourage everyone to talk to their accountant. Contact anyone you know in the small business administration or the local chambers of commerce and see what information you can get."
