Lake Guntersville boat tour company gives free rides as thank you to health care workers

A local boat tour company is finding a way to thank health care workers and their families during this pandemic.

This week, Lake and River Fun will be giving free rides to health care workers and their families on Lake Guntersville.

They will be following social distancing guidelines.

Ten people will be allowed per ride and people are encouraged to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer.

They say it's just a small way to say thank you.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do. We definitely wanted to give back to the community and we wanted to go blue this weekend," said Mark Mills and Bren Owens, Lake and River Fun.

Mills says they are already booked for this week, but they do plan on adding more dates and rides in the future.

If you are interested in signing up for a free ride, here is the website: https://www.lakeandriverfun.com/

You can also call 256-677-8124.